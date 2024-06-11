CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.82.

CSX stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $126,089,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after buying an additional 2,748,738 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

