Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 1446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Crown Capital Partners Price Performance
Crown Capital Partners Company Profile
Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.
