CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.28 and last traded at $58.95. 261,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,646,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $470,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,106 shares of company stock worth $2,878,917 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

