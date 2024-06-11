Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Shares Down 2.4%

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 1,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 16,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

