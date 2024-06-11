Craig Hallum Lowers Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target to $2.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PL

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $600.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.97. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,537,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,270,000 after buying an additional 261,019 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,159,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 230,627 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,092,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 443.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 959,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 782,568 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.