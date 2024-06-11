CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $186.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of CRA International stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.18. 256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,136. CRA International has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $187.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.94. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.57. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRA International will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other CRA International news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total value of $174,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,356,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,151,532.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total value of $174,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,940,610 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,924,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in CRA International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CRA International by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

