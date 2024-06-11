Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price Up 10.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) traded up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $82.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $48.53. 94,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 618,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRBP. StockNews.com downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $13,363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $7,554,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $4,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $508.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.52.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

