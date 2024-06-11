Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price Up 10.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) traded up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $82.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $48.53. 94,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 618,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRBP. StockNews.com downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $508.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.52.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.
