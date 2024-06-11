Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair lowered shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Concrete Pumping Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.97 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.25%. Concrete Pumping’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,040,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,285,271. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

