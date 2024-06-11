Comparing iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) & Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iTeos Therapeutics and Century Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Century Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.97%. Century Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 294.03%. Given Century Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than iTeos Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Century Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeos Therapeutics $12.60 million 47.53 -$112.64 million ($3.78) -4.39 Century Therapeutics $2.23 million 124.46 -$136.67 million ($2.21) -1.52

iTeos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Century Therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Century Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeos Therapeutics N/A -23.15% -20.20% Century Therapeutics -9,742.41% -59.74% -32.51%

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats Century Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Its product pipeline also includes inupadenant, a next-generation A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials to overcome the specific adenosine-mediated immunosuppression found in tumor microenvironment; and EOS-984, a small molecule targeting equilibrative nucleoside transporter 1 (ENT1) to inhibit the immunosuppressive activity of adenosine and restore immune cell proliferation is in Phase 1 clinical trials. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. The company is also involved in the development of CNTY-102, a bi-specific CD19 + CD22 CAR-iT product candidate for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; and CNTY-107, a Nectin-4 CAR-iT targeted product candidate for Nectin-4 positive solid tumors. In addition, it has a strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to develop and commercialize up to four iNK or iT programs, including CNTY-104, a multi-specific collaboration program targeting acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a multi-specific collaboration program for multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

