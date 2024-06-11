Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 12.94%.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Coda Octopus Group Price Performance

CODA stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.