Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Down 1%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3,090.72 and last traded at $3,097.10. Approximately 48,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 240,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,129.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.92.

The stock has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,077.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2,688.00.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,164 shares of company stock worth $44,243,538 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

