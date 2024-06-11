ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance
Shares of IMOS opened at $26.42 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $960.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.88.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
