ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of IMOS opened at $26.42 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $960.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.88.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

