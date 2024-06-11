China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CJJD opened at $2.69 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Jo-Jo Drugstores
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.