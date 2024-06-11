Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $154.48 and last traded at $155.84. Approximately 1,247,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,979,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.74.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $287.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.6% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 301,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,869,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 49,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

