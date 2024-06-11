Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,858 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after buying an additional 458,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after purchasing an additional 569,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Chevron stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.24. 3,636,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,000,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $287.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

