Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Reduced by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,771,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,440 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $205,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 280,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centene

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.