CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Increased by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in CBRE Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.62. 1,889,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

