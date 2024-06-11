CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBFV

CB Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.55 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 6.32% of CB Financial Services worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.