Caxton Associates LP Acquires 78,690 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 168.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,289 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 78,690 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.8% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $74,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC cut their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.97.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $459.60. 1,431,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,363. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $475.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

