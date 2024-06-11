Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Down 0.7%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.42. 3,431,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 30,526,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.