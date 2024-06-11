Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Up 1.7%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 52,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,139,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $265.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 10.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 71,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 605,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 107,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

