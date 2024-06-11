Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at C$8.76 on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$6.50 and a 12 month high of C$9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The firm has a market cap of C$895.18 million, a PE ratio of -29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.33%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

