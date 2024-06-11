Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$1.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.63.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of C$177.80 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. 16.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.