C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHRW. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.6 %

CHRW opened at $85.59 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,665,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63,850.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

