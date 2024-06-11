Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,483,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after buying an additional 42,089 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 224.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

