Brokerages Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT at $72.33

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pegasystems

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $120,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $48,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,504 shares of company stock worth $950,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pegasystems by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 633.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.4 %

PEGA stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.