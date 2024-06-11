Brokerages Set Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) PT at $22.75

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

EE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:EE opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $200.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EE. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

