Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT at $4.92

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -533.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 142.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,216,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $50,125,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in B2Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,894,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,231,000 after buying an additional 9,971,331 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in B2Gold by 332.9% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,250,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after buying an additional 8,651,430 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in B2Gold by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,543,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,291,000 after buying an additional 8,177,437 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

