Broadview Financial Management LLC Sells 492 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.60. 332,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,155. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

