Broadview Financial Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,035,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 843,389 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.92. 1,298,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,518. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.94 and a 200 day moving average of $169.82. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

