Broadview Financial Management LLC Buys 1,511 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $106.45. 3,625,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average of $106.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

