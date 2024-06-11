Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 197,221 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,221 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.17% of Trip.com Group worth $39,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 221,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,552. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

