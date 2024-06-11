Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 393,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,556,000. Atlanta Braves accounts for 14.1% of Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Atlanta Braves at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 762,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 153,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATRK stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.80. 85,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,221. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

