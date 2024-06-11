Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC Invests $8.78 Million in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 259,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,000. OneWater Marine comprises approximately 7.9% of Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of ONEW stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.58. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $488.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

