Bokf Na Has $16.28 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bokf Na raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $16,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 33,867 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 280,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 103,222 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,592,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,384,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,048,000 after buying an additional 116,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

