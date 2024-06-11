Blur Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Blur token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blur has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $27.96 million and approximately $39.77 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,663,446,421.946347 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.34351564 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $43,467,587.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

