Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Scotiabank

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

BMEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded Biomea Fusion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 348.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.