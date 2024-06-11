Berenberg Bank Increases British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target to GBX 500

British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 469 ($5.97) to GBX 500 ($6.37) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLND. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of British Land to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.50) to GBX 405 ($5.16) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 418 ($5.32) to GBX 460 ($5.86) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 404 ($5.14).

British Land stock opened at GBX 430.20 ($5.48) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 401.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 387.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 446.80 ($5.69).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 10.64 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is -1,932.77%.

In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.34), for a total value of £55,668.34 ($70,887.99). Insiders have purchased 117 shares of company stock worth $44,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

