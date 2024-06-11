Bellevue Group AG Reduces Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 176,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in BeiGene by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 65,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BeiGene by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,336,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,636,000 after buying an additional 285,397 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,632,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGNE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

BeiGene Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $156.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.15. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.97 and a fifty-two week high of $225.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Further Reading

