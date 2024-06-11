Bellevue Group AG Acquires Shares of 62,000 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on CCCC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.
C4 Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CCCC opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $11.88.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 629.24%. On average, analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than C4 Therapeutics
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.