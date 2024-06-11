Bellevue Group AG Acquires Shares of 62,000 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CCCC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CCCC opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 629.24%. On average, analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.