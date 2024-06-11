Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $217.54 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $217.54 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.05 or 0.05238687 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00047175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00015721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002405 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,927,338 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,547,338 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.