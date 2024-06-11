Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Trading Down 1.5%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.87 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.87 ($0.13). Approximately 4,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 643,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.02 ($0.13).

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.06. The firm has a market cap of £101.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.19.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

