Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $6.95 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.95 or 0.00010426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $64.76 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,759,175 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,752,902.14082515 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.09197508 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 458 active market(s) with $76,569,945.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

