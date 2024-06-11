Avidity Partners Management LP Trims Holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Avidity Partners Management LP trimmed its position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985,646 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 6.91% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KZR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 179.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 831,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 533,760 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Kezar Life Sciences Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,307. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.