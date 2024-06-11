Avidity Partners Management LP Sells 366,112 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Avidity Partners Management LP trimmed its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 366,112 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 0.15% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,257. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $43.59.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

