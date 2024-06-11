Avidity Partners Management LP Purchases 5,900 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for about 3.2% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $86,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,408,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,534. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.74 and a 200 day moving average of $134.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,697 shares of company stock valued at $28,731,215 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.