Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 321,452 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 142,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

