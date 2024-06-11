Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Shares of ADP traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.87. 2,339,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.94 and its 200-day moving average is $242.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

