Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.98-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-1.490 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.99-8.21 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $6.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.50. 3,700,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.39. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $269.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

