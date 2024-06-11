Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.98-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-1.490 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.99-8.21 EPS.
Autodesk Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $6.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.50. 3,700,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.39. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
