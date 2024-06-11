Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) vs. Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Head to Head Review

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Galaxy Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanta Braves -18.35% -25.95% -7.74% Galaxy Gaming -6.02% N/A -4.22%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanta Braves $640.67 million 4.08 -$125.29 million ($2.00) -21.10 Galaxy Gaming $27.79 million 1.39 -$1.81 million ($0.07) -22.14

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Galaxy Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Galaxy Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlanta Braves. Galaxy Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlanta Braves, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atlanta Braves and Galaxy Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanta Braves 0 0 2 0 3.00 Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlanta Braves currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.96%. Given Atlanta Braves’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlanta Braves is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Galaxy Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers automated electronic tables and other ancillary equipment, as well as relicenses various game titles to operators of online gaming systems. It markets its products to online casinos worldwide; land-based casino gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa; and cruise ship companies. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.